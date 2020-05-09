‘Ananesi Pohiva wins cash in Digicel Tonga promotion

Pohiva was overjoyed when she received the call from Digicel to inform her that she was the lucky winner for this week.

She is the first winner for the promotion.

“This cash will help a lot with preparations for Mothers Sunday –thank you Digicel,” she said.

Pohiva had only just received a $40 pa’anga top up from Australia yesterday and today she became the first winner of the $200 cash.

She said she will ensure she continues to receive her top up from friends and family overseas for more chances to win on this promotion.

Digicel Tonga’s Celebrate Family This May Promotions continues until the end of the month.

The Diaspora & Online Top Up promotion is giving away a share $800.

Photo supplied