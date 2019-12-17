Dangerous goods training extended

Dangerous goods are articles or substances that pose hazards to health, safety, property and environment.

Air Niugini Non-Technical Training Instructor, Martin Tugano, who conducted the training said there was positive feedback with overwhelming interests from participants.

A total of 33 participants from the Vanuatu Terminal Services (VTS), Civil Aviation Authority Vanuatu (CAAV) and Aviation Vanuatu Ltd (AVL) Aviation Securities attended the training in Port Vila from November 27 to December 2, 2019.

Tugano said: “This training falls under the airline’s Part 141 training organisation and issues certificates and licences under Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) Civil Aviation Rule (CAR) part 92.

“We are overwhelmed with the feedback we are getting so far from the training, some participants who want the Melanesian tie in supporting each other in terms of sharing skills and training.”

Tugano said some have requested for another training to be conducted in February 2020 to include other stakeholders like freight forwarders, hospitals, air traffic and other small airlines.

“When DG is on the ground there is often no harm caused, however when it is up in the air, it becomes very dangerous because of pressure and temperature changes. It is therefore important for those who deal with DG to be properly trained,” Tugano clarified.

A total of 24 DG trainings are scheduled for 2020 which include DG by Sea, International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) early next year.

“Everyone in the transport chain must do their job properly when shipping these goods. Transportation of dangerous goods by air is very restricted and therefore I encourage those companies who require dangerous goods training to contact Air Niugini’s training centre,” he added.

For further information and bookings, contact Air Niugini on (675) 327 1481/ 73725101 or email: ekila@airniugini.com.pg or mtugano@airniugini.com.pg

(Air Niugini Non-Technical Training Instructor, Martin Tugano, centre in red, with participants from the Vanuatu Terminal Services and Aviation Vanuatu Ltd Aviation Securities who were involved in the training)