Digicel appoints first local woman as new COO in Samoa

The 37-year-old is the first local woman appointed to this position.

Miss Fruen takes up this position with deep experience in the telecommunications industry and a reputation for driving innovation and growth throughout her career. She joined Digicel in 2015 as the Mobile Advertising Manager and took up the Marketing Manager’s role in 2016, which she has held till now.

Digicel Regional CEO, Shally Jannif congratulated Miss Fruean on her new appointment.

“We are thrilled to see the first local woman take up this key senior management position in Samoa. Agnes is a seasoned telecom industry executive, bringing extensive knowledge, experience and operational skills to this position. Her wide ranging skill set with a focus on staff engagement, growth and development of new business opportunities will help Digicel Samoa reach the next stage of growth and innovation,” commented Ms Jannif.

“Evolving job needs are empowering women and levelling the playing field. Digicel is an equal opportunities employer and the overall number of women in senior management positions across the Pacific has grown over the past few years. We champion Women in Leadership and have run successful programs to enhance the development of women in the company.”

Miss Fruean, who is from the villages of Amaile, Aleipata and Nofoalii­ is the youngest daughter of Tauiliili Joseph Kolose and Tavai Fruean.

Miss Fruean, said; “I believe anyone can achieve great success, like this or better, we just need to have the right mindset, focus, and attitude. Success is a journey and with the right support and guidance, you can achieve greatness. As a member of the Digicel aiga and family, I am privileged to have access to so many great mentors and leaders in the business that continuously challenge us to keep doing and being better versions of ourselves. Each new day brings a new lesson and a new learning. Equally as important for success is a supportive team with a can-do attitude and I’ve been very fortunate to work with an amazing bunch of people that provide unconditional support.”

Miss Fruean now manages and oversees the following functions of the business: Retail, Distribution, Home & Entertainment and Marketing. She takes over from Mark Witthuhn, who is now Digicel Samoa’s Chief Executive Officer.

Photo supplied Cption: Agnes Fruen Digicel Samoa COO