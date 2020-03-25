Digicel Tonga’s first proud winner for Easter Promotion Top Up & Opt In to Win Week 1

Siutaisa has been a loyal Digicel Tonga customer and she is very pleased to be the first winner.

“I owe this reward to my son, who studies at Tupou College, for making the effort to always top up our phone,” she said. She wished her son would’ve been present also to receive the cash prize.

“Now, I know that with this cash my son’s school fees are sorted,” she added.

She encouraged Digicel customers to top up during the promotion period for they may have a chance to win too.

“Thank you Digicel for the cash prize,” she added.

The draw was conducted Friday, 20 March 2020.

Digicel Tonga’s Share More this Easter promotion continues until the end of April. The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion is giving away a share of $3500.

Photo supplied