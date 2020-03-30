Digicel Tonga’s Winner for Easter promotion ‘Top Up & Opt In to Win’ Week 2

The draw was held on Friday, 27 March 2020.

Halaholo was excited with her win saying, “this money comes at the right time with the country locking down this week for it will help our family buy the necessary supplies that we need.”

Halaholo often tops up more than $20 a week and opts into the $10 data plan to communicate with her family and relatives overseas.

“I thank Digicel for this cash –it means a lot to me,” she added.

Digicel Tonga’s Share More this Easter promotion continues until the end of April.

The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion is giving away a share of $3500.