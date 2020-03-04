Digicel Tonga sponsors 4G LTE internet connectivity for Tonga Paralympics Committee Office

Viliami Tufui, President of the Tonga Paralympics Committee, said, “We’re very happy and grateful for the generous support offered by Digicel Tonga for many years now, which continues to enable the office to continue its important work and in particular to connect with stakeholders in Tonga and overseas regarding the development of Paralympics here in Tonga.”

A team of two athletes and coach that departed Friday to represent Tonga in Brisbane, Australia for the qualifying pathway to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics were also presented with Digicel string bags and t-shirts.

Photo supplied