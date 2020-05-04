Heamasi ‘Oto wins $1,000 cash in Home & Entertainment Easter Promotion

‘Oto was astonished when the CEO, Anthony Seuseu announced the win.

Seuseu led a Digicel Tonga team and delivered the cash prize to ‘Oto’s and his family at Malapo Village about 15 km east of Nuku’alofa.

‘I’m lost for words to express how I really feel right now; I thank Digicel for showing my family and I kindness through this award,” he said as he tried to hold back his tears.

“Oto has been a Digicel PlayTV customer for about 2 years now.

He commits to paying for his monthly TV subscription in order for his family to enjoy the entertainment.

The father of four children said, three of his kids enjoy the cartoon channels while he and his youngest child enjoy the sports channels.

‘Oto, who is also a Home Internet customer, said he subscribes to the monthly $100 Ultra Plan so that his family can access all the 40 channels. The internet is useful for his children’s education and learning from home.

“I’m happy with the service provided by Digicel to keep us entertained and happy at home,” he said.

Digicel Tonga’s Easter Promotion campaign on Home and Entertainment was launched on 1 March and ran until the end of April with the drive to encourage Digicel TV and Home Internet customers to remain active and connected to the services but also interest new customers to sign up for the chance to win $1000 cash in March and April.

Photo suppplied