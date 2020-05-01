Lotu Filipine wins $500 cash in Digicel Tonga Easter promotion

Filipine said the call was unexpected but he was quite excited being his first time to win a prize from Digicel.

“I asked again when I was handed the cash if I’m really receiving this large amount of money because I had come here thinking I had won a t-shirt or cap or something like that, he said.

Filipine, who is currently unemployed, said almost every Friday he would top up $20 to buy the 7GB data plan so he can continue to call his family and friends living in Australia and New Zealand.

“I have a dual sim phone and I dedicate one of the sim cards to use it for Digicel data because the network is really good for calling on Messenger and watching Tik Tok videos! Thank you Digicel,” he said.

Filipine is thankful for receiving this money, which he says will help him and his family during this time of lockdown in Tonga.

Digicel Tonga’s Share More this Easter promotion ran from March to the end of April. The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion gave away a share of $3500.

Photo supplied