Lutui wins $200 family dinner voucher in Digicel Tonga’s promotion

This is the first time that Lutui has won a prize in a Digicel promotion.

“I’m so thankful and very happy for this. My family’s is going out for dinner this evening (Friday),” she said beaming with joy.

Lutui is a Digicel home internet customer and regularly spends on the 30GB monthly plan for $60 for her entire family to use.

She said this is well-spent money that her family will definitely enjoy dinner at the Little Italy restaurant.

“Thank you Digicel, thank you for the great experience on the internet that my family enjoys every day,” she said.

Digicel Tonga’s Celebrate Family This May Promotions continues until the end of the month.

The Home and Entertainment promotion is giving away a share $800 dinner vouchers.

Photo supplied