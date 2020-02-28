MyDigicel app gets thumbs up from customers

As the go-to destination for all things Digicel, the sleek looking and simple to use MyDigicel app empowers customers by giving them full transparency and control with the ability to top up their phones, view and buy available plans, monitor their usage, and even gift others with plans and services, all from the palm of their hands. No hassles, no worries. Just tap, shake and go.

All first time installations can redeem 300 MB of free data on the App, buy plans and get the chance to ‘shake and win’ with guaranteed wins on Saturday’s and the opportunity to win $100 cash every day by simply tuning in on FM 88.1 and answering the phone with the phrase that pays, ‘Shake it with Digicel.’

“At Digicel, we’re on a journey to become a digital lifestyle partner for our customers. This means being with them every step of the way and providing them with digital engagement and tools that work for them round the clock,” said Anthony Seuseu, Digicel Tonga CEO.

The interactive Shake to Win game available only on the MyDigicel app proves popular amongst local Digicel fans that since its launch last Christmas season many more fans are taking the shake seriously. And who wouldn’t if you’re winning instant prizes every day when you simply plug in to play on the MDA (MyDigicel app)!

“We’ve already given our customers music and entertainment with the PlayGo and D’Music app and now we’re giving them transparency and ultimate control meaning more peace of mind, more convenience and more flexibility as they go about their digital lives.

“We encourage all our customers to download the MyDigicel app and give it a try as it truly puts them in the driving seat of their digital lives,” said Anthony.

With the average customer using the app eight times per month, 75% of the 4,000 reviews in the Google Play store rated the app with four or five stars. Overall, MyDigicel app now has a rating of 4 out of 5.

The MyDigicel app can be easily downloaded for free from Apple’s App Store and Google Play Store.

Photo supplied