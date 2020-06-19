Pacific Energy sign up with Digicel Fiji

The company is now the privileged telecommunications provider for Pacific Energy which includes mobile services, vehicle tracking and internet services.

Pacific Energy Chief Executive Officer, Randall Vallette said; “We are delighted to ink this new deal with Digicel, the country’s best data network. We have been their fuel suppliers for over eight years and our partnership has become stronger over time.”

Digicel Fiji CEO, Farid Mohammed said; “This is a fantastic win for Digicel Fiji and we are happy to welcome on board such a well-respected corporate like Pacific Energy, who will benefit from our best data network and take advantage of significant cost saving on their communication bills. We are committed to providing cutting-edge technological solutions whilst also having a strong focus on cost control in the areas of Dedicated Internet and Vehicle Tracking services which are our new wins in this three-year deal.”

Mr Vallette added; “We went through an extensive tender process, ensuring Pacific Energy got the best deal in the market. Communications is the lifeblood of our logistics business and hence we need to ensure we got quality service at best rates. We are looking forward to continue the long relationship with Digicel Fiji and keen to leverage this partnership to implement further cutting-edge ICT solutions within our business.”

Digicel Fiji renewed mobile services for three-years and won the bid to provide Dedicated Internet and Vehicle Tracking services for the first time to Pacific Energy.

Photo supplied