Pacific Energy supports Fiji’s response to COVID-19 and TC Harold

The cyclone caused widespread devastation, particularly in rural and maritime communities.

But even before this cyclone hit, Fiji, like the rest of the world were already fighting our own battle against COVID-19. Businesses have been affected and many have lost their jobs and are struggling to support their families.

This pandemic will continue to spread, and affect our people if not prevented.

Pacific Energy values the lives of every Fijian.

Now when you fuel with Pacific Energy, you are assisting with the TC Harold recovery and Fiji's fight to protect our people from the virus.

From every litre you purchase with Pacific Energy, you are donating 2 cents to the restoration work already taking place through the PM’s Relief Care Fund.

Fuel with Pacific Energy today to REVIVE, REBUILD, and RESTORE Fiji!

Photo courtesy Pacific Energy SWP Ltd