The home internet customer won a brand new Samsung Notebook Tuesday.

Ms Kei, who upgraded her plan from the regular $60 for 25GB to $120 for 50GB, said it was well worth it.

She adds the prize will help her children in their school projects as well as help the family stay connected with relatives overseas.

Jennifer Penisoni, Finance Manager of Digicel Tonga Ltd presented the prize to Ms Kei.



Photo supplied