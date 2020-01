CEO of Agriculture – Dr Viliami Manu says the major impact is mostly on the coconuts.

Radio Tonga reports coconuts and Tongan kava roots were impacted since the drought season in late 2015 to 2016 and were also badly affected by the cyclone.

The estimated cost of damage in the agricultural sector from Gita was 5.1 million pa’anga according to the figures shown on the Post Disaster rapid assessment by the Government of Tonga.

