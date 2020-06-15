TVNZ looks to cut between 70 and 90 jobs

The state-owned television network had gone into consultation with its employees "relating to proposed changes across the business."

Kenrick said the proposed changes could see 70 to 90 roles cut within the business.

"TVNZ's revenue dropped 30 percent during the nationwide lockdown," Kenrick said.

He said the changes were necessary to protect the "financial sustainability" of the network which continued to be affected by Covid-19's hit on the advertising market.

Kenrick expected revenue to recover gradually over the next 18 months but said the business needed to re-size to safeguard the future of TVNZ.

"TVNZ has already made substantial savings in areas of discretionary spending, executive remuneration, capital investment projects, and deferred content productions.

"These actions have enabled TVNZ to offset revenue losses for this quarter."

Kenrick said a new business structure would be confirmed by early July.

Falling advertising revenue led NZME to announce 200 job losses in April and suspend publication of popular newspaper supplements.