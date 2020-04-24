‘Ainisitani Koloamatangi wins Digicel Tonga’s Easter Promotion Top Up & Opt In to Win for Week 6

The 28-year-old was shocked when he received the call to tell him he was the lucky winner for this week.

“I never thought of ever becoming a winner one day but today I’m holding $500 in my hand and I can only say now I believe it!” he said.

Koloamatangi said he will use this money to support his parents and family during this difficult time with the Tonga still being under lockdown and not knowing when things will return to normal.

He said his favourite plan is the 7GB data plan and he would always top up and opt into for this $20 plan. Now he believes that it’s all worth the money spent to top up and buy plans.

“Thank you Digicel for doing this,” he said.

Digicel Tonga’s Share More this Easter promotion continues until the end of April. The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion is giving away a share of $3500.