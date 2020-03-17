9 steps to help fight coronavirus spread

As world heads of government continue to grapple with the mounting challenges, Digicel is contributing to efforts to educate the public and stem the coronavirus spread.

COVID-19 is spread mainly person-to-person, through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

At present there is no vaccine, so the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.

Here we’ve compiled a list of easy steps to protect yourself and others:

Wash your hands often Use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands Avoid close contact with people who are sick If COVID-19 is spreading in your area, put distance between yourself and others Stay home if you’re sick Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough/sneeze Throw used tissues in the trash Clean and disinfect frequently

The World Health Organization has categorised the coronavirus as a pandemic. At last count there were 6 confirmed cases of the virus in the Pacific.