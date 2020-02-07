Alisi Liku Similai wins $1000 Cash for Back to School

‘Alisi Liku Similai of Pili won $1000 Cash.

A Digicel customer, Similai is 18 years of age and attends Queen Salote College.

She recharges $10 at least twice a week and frequently subscribed to the weekly data plan 2.7GB for $10.

Similai feels very lucky to have won $1000 cash from Digicel as she prepares her school year having just started Term One.

Digicel continues to reward its customers. The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion is giving away a share of $8,000 cash and promotion ends 29th February.