 

Digicel offers FREE Charging Stations

BY: Loop Pacific
03:34, December 31, 2019
Given that electricity supply has been disrupted in some parts of the country / the greater Suva City area, Digicel Fiji has stepped up relief and support measures post TC Sarai by setting up battery-charging centers at seven (7) locations.

The charging stations are set up daily at the following Digicel stores: Digicel Cumming Street Store (9 am – 5 pm), Digicel MHCC (9 am – 8 pm), Digicel Damodar City (9 am – 8 pm), Digicel Nadi Store (9 am – 4 pm), Digicel Lautoka Store (9 am – 4 pm), Digicel Sigatoka Store (9 am – 4 pm) and Digicel Labasa Store.

Mike Greig, Digicel Fiji CEO says, “We understand that our customers need to stay connected with family and loved ones at this time of need, the charging stations will allow people in the area to charge their phones and keep them working while waiting for restoration of power in their homes.”  

For more information, visit the Digicel Fiji Facebook page or www.digicelfiji.com

     

Tags: 
Digicel Fiji
Charging Stations
TC SARAI
