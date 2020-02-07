Digicel rewards Sione Loamanu with $1000 Cash

Sione ‘Ofeina Loamanu of Tatakamotonga won $1000 Cash.

A Digicel customer for years, Sione is 32 years old and lives with his family.

He has 8 children and says that this cash will help him in preparing his kids for School this year.

In his excitement, Sione shared tears of joy as he said how blessed he is to be rewarded for using Digicel services and this reward could not have come at a better time.

Sione tops up $10 and $20 almost every week and buys data plans that has helped him keep the kids entertained with videos they like to watch on his Smartphone during the holidays as well as staying connected to his family.

As he shares his excitement for the cash prize he also mentions that it’s his Mother’s birthday on Monday and it was his wish to reward his Mother with a proper birthday celebration.

Digicel continues to reward its customers. The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion is giving away a share of $8,000 cash and promotion ends 29th February.