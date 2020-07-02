Digicel Tonga Staff Staying Fit & Healthy

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said, “It is important that our people look after their mental, physical and spiritual health especially during these challenging times.”

The initiative themed ‘Lose It’ was a month-long staff competition with a set criteria and with prizes for the top female and male staff achieving the objectives and to lose the most weight.

The four staff awarded for their best achievements during the program were: Lisa Tu’ipulotu and Jasmine Koloamatangi for the female category, and Sione Vaihola and Siliako Mailangi for the male category. They received cash prizes, portable internet devices, and leave days from work.

The variety of activities packed into the month long event included: having fruit to share amongst staff every Monday; health talk from the Ministry of Health on food & nutrition and the effects of smoking; touch rugby, clean-up of the CBD, Zumba aerobic exercises lead by the Health Promotion Unit from the Ministry of Health, and the staff also joined the CEO on his early Friday morning walks. The initiative was launched with a staff combined prayer session.

The Tonga Fit Life Gym supported the staff initiative with the weighing of the staff at the beginning and at the end of the program, and providing basic fitness training during the month. Tavake Fangupo, Manager of the Tonga Fit Life Gym, said that Digicel Tonga’s initiative is important particularly with Tonga being one of the Pacific countries with high rates of obesity and non-communicable diseases.

The CEO congratulated the staff for their commitment during the month and encouraged the team to continue investing in their health and wellbeing.