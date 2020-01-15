Henry Hendana Manoa Wins $10,000 cash from Christmas Light It Up Campaign

The Campaign was launched on 16th November 2019 and promotion ended on 3rd January 2020.

The announcement was made at the Manoa Residence in Fanga this afternoon where the Digicel team visited Henry and wife, Lisia at their family home.

The Campaign was aimed to encourage Digicel customers to top up $5 pa’anga or more and buy any prepaid plans on *123# or My Digicel App for the chance to win $200 pa’anga weekly or the grand prize of $10,000 pa’anga cash.

In receiving his grand prize, Henry said that he has been a happy Digicel customer for two years now because of the data experience he has had making it easier and more convenient for him to stay connected to his family overseas.

Henry mentioned that this win was unexpected and is very timely as he and his wife, Lisia prepare for their children’s preparation to return back to School at the end of January.

In valuing its customers, Digicel continues to reward them and give them MORE and MORE of everything as promised in our Christmas Campaign theme, Light it Up.