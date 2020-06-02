Jianyan Pan and Pelenatita Makasini win the final shopping vouchers for Digicel’s Family Top Up & Opt In Promotion

Jianyan won the $200 shopping voucher for mothers at the Molisi Save supermarket while Pelenatita won the $200 shopping voucher for fathers at the Pacific Timber & Hardware.

Jianyan, who is a Chinese national living in Tonga, was very surprised to be announced a winner. She has always been a Digicel customer for a few years now and this is the first time for her to receive an award from Digicel’s promotions.

“I thanks Digicel for this and will top up and buy more plans to win more,” she said.

Jianyan said she tops up almost every day and spends either $20 or $15 for data plans in order to talk with her family and friends in China but also to call out locally.

Pelenatita, who won the shopping voucher for fathers, said she was so surprised when she received the call from Digicel and to reassure herself that this was no prank all, she called Digicel Customer Care.

“I’m grateful for what Digicel has done for myself and my family through this award.”

Pelenatita said she regularly tops up with $20 to buy the 7GB data plan to last her for a month.

“The internet connection is really good and I find that my data lasts long enough too. I will keep using Digicel’s service to win more prizes!”

The Top Up & Opt In Promotion gave away a share $1600 worth of shopping vouchers to winners who top up $5 or more and buy plans for a chance to go into a weekly draw to win a weekly $200 shopping voucher each for mothers and fathers. Digicel Tonga’s Celebrate Family This May Promotions ended last month.