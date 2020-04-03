Kefu Mamatuki wins $1,000 cash for Easter Promotion

Mamatuki was awarded his cash prize at his relative’s residence in Veitongo today.

The campaign on Home and Entertainment was launched on 1st March aimed to entice Digicel customers to keep their Home Internet and TV accounts active and stay connected as well as encourage new customers to sign up for the chance to win $1,000 cash in March and April.

Mamatuki has been a Digicel mobile customer for twelve years and a Play TV customer for five years. His keeps the TV tuned to watch his favorite sports but helps kids stay entertained with their favorite cartoon channel.

Mamatuki mentioned that usually subscribe to the Ultra Plan with forty channels, however during difficult times they are still thankful that Digicel has three free-to-air channels that they can still watch TV.

“It’s a very exciting and unexpected surprise from Digicel, which I am thankful for as this money will help my family during this lock down and allow us to stock up on food and pay for essentials,” says Mamatuki.