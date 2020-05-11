Maletino Mafi wins $200 family dinner voucher for Digicel Tonga’s Celebrate Family This May Home & Entertainment Promotion

Maletino thanked Digicel for his Fathers Day gift. He is the first winner for this promotion to take his family for dinner at the Little Italy Restaurant.

“This prize is very appropriate as we’re approaching Fathers Day this Sunday, and that my family and I could go out for dinner,” he said. “Eating out at restaurants can be expensive but with this gift we can go out and enjoy, and I’m thankful to Digicel for that,” he added.

Maletino has been a Digicel PlayTV customer for about 4 years and his family enjoys watching TV particularly the sports, news and children’s channels. While his children find good learning information on the various kids channels, he prefers to tune into the news channels which he enjoys very much as his favourite source of information on the coronavirus pandemic.

Maletino said he will continue being a Digicel TV customer.

Digicel Tonga’s Celebrate Family This May Promotions continues to the end of this month. The Home and Entertainment promotion is giving away a share $800 dinner vouchers.