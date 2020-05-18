Mosa’ati Ma’u wins $200 family dinner voucher for Digicel Tonga’s Celebrate Family This May Home & Entertainment Promotion

Mosa’ati’s, from the island of ‘Eua which is about an hour away by ferry from the main island of Tongatapu, was unable to receive his prize today but he nominated his sister, ‘Ana, who resides in Tongatapu to receive the award on his behalf.

“Thank you Digicel for continuing to help our people in many ways like today’s award,” Ana said.

Mosa’ati signed up with the Digicel’s home internet 30GB monthly plan three years ago and has continued to be a loyal customer since then.

‘Ana, his sister, was grateful to her brother for being generous to share his award with her family.

“I thank him because this could’ve been his father’s day gift but he surprised me to collect this prize for my family instead,” she said.

Digicel Tonga’s Celebrate Family This May Promotions continues to the end of this month. The Home and Entertainment promotion is giving away a share $800 dinner vouchers.