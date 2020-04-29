Sela Tai wins $1,000 cash for the MyDigicel App Shake & Win Promotion

Sela, 18yr old, who has left school to help provide for her home and family was very grateful when she was awarded the prize.

‘I thank God for this blessing. He feels our pain and he knows that we’re struggling at home, and he has sent His blessing to our family through Digicel,” she said.

Sela’s father passed away a few years ago and her mother who is now quite ill can no longer take care of the family. Sela and her sisters decided to leave school and work at their farm instead, while attending to their sick mother. The income they earn from selling their farm produce helps with the family’s day to day living.

“My mother’s life is more important to me and my sisters and I don’t have regrets for leaving school,” she said.

Sela said she started to use the MyDigicel app last year where she bought data plans but she has never won a prize. This is her first time to win a prize from using MyDigicel app for her family communication for which she is very thankful to Digicel for it.

“I think this money will really help us during these hard times and to also find a treatment for our mother,” she said.

Digicel Tonga’s MyDigicel app Shake & Win Promotion continues until the end of April. All customers who download and use the MyDigicel app to buy plans get a chance to go into the draw to win daily, weekly prizes, and the $1,000 cash grand prize at the end of the month.