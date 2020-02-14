Share the love this Valentine’s with Digicel

The promotion offered customers the chance to win one of three prizes this Valentine’s if they purchased any plans on the new and improved My Digicel App.

The winners are; Sione Taufa of Haveluloto who won two nights stay at Royal Sunset Resort, ‘Atata including breakfast and return boat transfers valued at TOP460, Luisa Taumoepenu from Lapaha won two nights at Tanoa International Dateline Hotel for two adults valued at TOP400 and lastly, Finau Tongatu’a of Kolomatua who won dinner for 2 Adults at Vakaloa Resort valued at TOP80.

Digicel continues to reward it’s loyal customers through its promotions. The three winners are loyal customers who choose to be with Digicel because of the data experience.

My Digicel App is easy to use and convenient, it’s a one-stop shop for all prepaid plans, you can check your balance, check your usage, top up using voucher or credit card, gift plans and services, you have access to ‘shake and win’ gamification with guaranteed wins on Saturday’s and you have online support with our team.