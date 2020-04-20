Viliami Tupou wins Digicel Tonga’s Easter Promotion Top Up & Opt In to Win for Week 5

The 62-year old Viliami was very emotional and tried to hold back his tears when he received the prize. He never thought he would become a winner on this promotion.

“I’m very thankful to God for this opportunity to receive this amount of money from Digicel, which means a lot to myself and my family!” he said with tears in his eyes.

Viliami said his wife and children are very excited about what has just happened. And so are his grandchildren whom he loves dearly. He said this money will help his family buy the daily necessities and pay bills during this difficult time in Tonga with the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown and following Tropical Cyclone Harold.

Viliami would always buy the fortnightly data plan and often top up his phone with $5 and sometimes more. He had heard about this Easter Promotion through his family talking about the winners being posted on the Digicel Facebookpage but never thought he would be a winner one day.

Viliami thanked Digicel Tonga for the wonderful prize.

Digicel Tonga’s Share More this Easter promotion continues until the end of April. The Top Up and Opt In to win promotion is giving away a share of $3500.