58 Tongan nationals stranded in Fiji return home

The travellers were on the first repatriation flight, which landed at Fua’amotu International Airport Monday afternoon.

According to a statement from the Tonga Government, the passengers were tested for COVID-19 in Fiji on Friday last week and the results were all negative.

The Government of Tonga acknowledged the support of the Fijian Government in conducting the COVID-19 tests free of charge.

All returning passengers were also screened at Fua’amotu Airport upon arrival and transported to the Tanoa International Dateline Hotel where they will be tested again for COVID-19 and undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Meanwhile the public has been restricted from entering areas marked by cordon lines and roadblocks along Vuna Road.

In a joint public notice, under the Emergency Management Act, Tonga Police Commissioner, Stephen Caldwell, and the Chief of Defence Staff and His Majesty's Armed Forces, Brigadier Fielakepa, directed that access to the area is restricted.

The restrictions started at noon Monday, 13 July until 10:00am on Wednesday 29 July.

Photo Government of Tonga Caption: First repatriation flight from Fiji lands in Tonga