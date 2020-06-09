Australia and Tonga’s top health experts share lessons in the fight against COVID-19

Professor Murphy praised Tonga’s efforts to keep the island nation COVID-19 free and pledged Australia’s continued support for Tonga’s health preparedness, including by sharing expert health advice.

“I am pleased to hear there are no confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tonga to date and applaud Tonga’s efforts to prevent the spread of the virus,” Professor Murphy said.

Professor Murphy also congratulated the Minister on her appointment to the WHO Executive Board, in recognition of her leadership.

Australia is supporting Tonga to fight COVID-19 by sharing expertise, donating PPE such as masks, gowns and gloves, and testing equipment, and providing $10.5 million in health and economic funding, as part of a significant support package to help tackle impacts of the virus across the Pacific.

The $10.5 million COVID-19 Support Package announced by Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Women Senator Marise Payne last month will assist Tonga with the immediate health and economic impacts of COVID-19. This includes direct support for Tonga’s economic resilience and recovery, targeted Ministry of Health support to focus on disease control preparedness and response, and support for initiatives that focus on vulnerable people, women and gender-based violence.

Australia is working with regional partners and the World Health Organization (WHO) to support Tonga’s detection capability. Australia delivered a new GeneXpert testing machine and testing cartridges, which will allow samples to be tested in-country for the first time.

In our fiftieth year of diplomatic relations, Australia and Tonga are working together more closely than ever to prevent the spread of COVID-19 across the Pacific and promote the economic recovery of our region. Australia is standing with our Pacific family.

Photo supplied