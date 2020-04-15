Australia provides support to Tonga to combat COVID-19 and its impact

The arrangement covers an accountable cash grant for assistance regarding the provision of performance linked aid/budget support of AUD $4 million for 2019/20, AUD$3.5 million for 2020/21, and AUD$3.5 million for 2021/22.

The arrangement includes assistance up to AUD12 million in response to the global COVID-19 crisis, of which AUD$7 million, will be received, as additional budget support to assist the Government of Tonga’s immediate response to COVID-19.

The signing session was held on Wednesday, 8 April, 2020 at the Ministry of Finance, in the St. George Government Building.

The Government of Tonga said it acknowledges, with profound gratitude, the munificent on-going support of the Government of Australia, and of all its development partners towards its response to combat COVID-19 and its impact.

In spite of COVID-19 Free status, the high rate of Non-Communicable Diseases in Tonga, a developing health system, lack of ICU beds and ventilators, heavy reliant on import, the Tongan nature and culture (community oriented with extended family ties) will amplify the impact of COVID-19 if it is imported into the country.

Restrictions to flight, cruise ships and other passenger boats coming to Tonga will be observed until 17 April except authorized by the Government.

All the cruise ships and yachts coming to Tonga are banned until 30 June.

