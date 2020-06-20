Brazil is the second country to hit a million cases

The figure, however, is believed to be higher because of insufficient testing. Only the US has had more infections.

Brazil's health ministry has confirmed 1,032,913 cases but experts say the outbreak is weeks away from its peak.

Poor communities and indigenous people have been particularly badly hit by the pandemic.

President Jair Bolsonaro has been heavily criticised for his response to the crisis. The far-right leader - who initially described the disease as a "little flu" - has repeatedly clashed with state governors and mayors who have adopted strict restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, shutting down major cities.

Mr Bolsonaro argues the economic impact of the measures will be much bigger than the virus itself, a position shared by many. But his overall approach to the crisis has led to the resignation of two trained doctors as health minister.