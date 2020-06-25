Coronavirus: Three new COVID-19 cases in New Zealand

The latest infections bring New Zealand's confirmed case total to 1169. There are 13 active infections in the country. No cases of community transmission have been detected.

A record number of tests were processed on Wednesday - 10,436 - bringing the overall test total to 368,432.

The three new cases were all detected due to routine testing in managed isolation. The first case, a woman in her 30s, returned to New Zealand from Peru on June 20. She had been staying at the Ibis Hotel in Rotorua and returned a positive result after routine testing on day three of her 14-day managed isolation period. She has been transferred to the Jet Park Hotel, operating as a quarantine facility, in Auckland.