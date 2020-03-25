COVID-19: 5th case in Fiji confirmed by PM

Bainimarama says the fifth case is a 31-year-old who was in direct contact with the first patient during zumba classes.

She started developing symptoms while in self-quarantine.

Bainimarama added the average age of our 5 cases is just 27 and anyone at any age can be a carrier.

The Prime Minister also stated that the Nadi Airport will be officially closed from tomorrow.

He went on to say that it is likely that more cases will be confirmed in the future and everyone should be more vigilant.