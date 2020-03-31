Digicel helps customers stay connected from home

Digicel Tonga CEO, Anthony Seuseu, said; “We’re an essential service provider and will ensure our customers receive the best support as we’ve entered a country lockdown.

“All our customers - business owners, parents, teachers and students, receive the best communication and data experience delivered by our superior LTE 4G+ network. Our staff are working their normal routines, our Customer Care lines are open, our stores continue to open across Tonga and our agents extend our reach and service to everyone,” he added.

In support of the Government’s effort to prepare and respond to Covid-19 while keeping the people of Tonga safe and connected from home, Digicel is offering a free news and alert service with its SMS 2020, free access to the 0800 toll free number for Ministry of Health, and free access to Government health and news websites. Churches and Government ministries are allowed discounted airtime on Digicel PlayTV’s free-to-air channel.

Digicel is offering its Office Anywhere, discounted internet-value plans, 4G+ smartphones and Sim cards to ensure customers can conveniently work or study from home. Customers can also stay entertained with the free TVBox giveaways and entertainment subscription plans that comes with a monthly draw to win a share of $2000 cash in March and April. Digicel will be offering free d’Music and PlayGo basic entertainment app subscriptions to allow users to stream music and TV programmes. Daily $100 cash prizes and weekly $500 cash prizes, guaranteed data and voice prizes are being won on the free MyDigicel app to the delight of its customers, which continues to the end of April. And more value comes with the launch of its latest promotion of a monthly talkand-text plan that gives customers 2500 minutes plus 2500 texts on its 30-Day combo plan.

“We are here to ensure business customers can continue to work from home with uninterrupted connectivity, students continue to study from home with a high quality data experience, churches can effectively deliver their services online while members are streaming seamlessly, and health care and essential service providers can connect with the community. Our customers’ wellbeing is important to us and so we’re there with them every step of the journey to ensure they’re well connected at all times,” he stated.

