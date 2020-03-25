Fiji Govt says Lautoka still locked down but not Suva

The country's second biggest city of Lautoka - where the first case was reported - has been in lockdown since 20 March.

However Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the risk of transmission in the latest Suva case was low and tracing teams were tracking down everyone who was in contact with the patient.

He said the man adhered to all the health advice offered and took the necessary precautions to isolate himself at home upon his arrival from abroad.

Mr Bainimarama took the opportunity to underline the importance of isolation.

"If the Ministry of Health has directed you to self-quarantine, do it. They'll be calling you and checking in on you in-person to make sure you're staying away from the public."

Mr Bainimarama warned against those who were not adhering to the advice from the health officials.

Driver charged with disobedience

Meanwhile police have charged the driver of a senior university official with disobedience of lawful order.

Police say the driver transported Vice Chancellor of the University of Fiji, Sushila Chang, from the lockdown area in Lautoka to Nadi Airport on Monday.

Police chief Sitiveni Qiliho said Ms Chang violated the lockdown restrictions and boarded a flight to Sydney.

He said police were also investigating the taxi company whose vehicle was used.

Meanwhile Mr Qiliho said soldiers had been brought in to help police monitor the restricted zone in Lautoka.

12 people appeared in court on Tuesday for illegally entering and leaving the confined area in Lautoka.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama warned if people continued to disregard the law, restrictions could be extended to other parts of the country.

He warned those who violated the lockdown rules would be punished severely.