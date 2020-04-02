Man arrested for breach of curfew in Tonga

This is one of 81 related arrests since the commencement of Police Operation COVID-19 on Saturday 28 March 2020, for breach of curfew, obstruction of police officers, public drunkenness and housebreaking.

Police also seized 15 cartons of mutton from the arrested person’s car and are making inquiries into the owner of the goods that are believed to be stolen.

We urged people to respect the law, respect our officers as they go about their duty. This is a difficult time but we need the public to follow instructions and comply with the directions of the National Lockdown,” says A/Deputy Commissioner ‘Atunaisa Taumoepeau.

“We are here to save lives and to keep everyone safe. People need to stay home especially during the curfew hours.”

Police are working together with His Majesty‟s Armed Forces to enforce the National Lockdown Order. “We will not hesitate to take enforcement action on those who continue to ignore the restrictions.”

You can contact the Police Operation Centre on opcc.covid19@police.gov.to or call 23713 to report anyone who is breaching the Lockdown instructions or their responsibilities.

The accused is remanded in police custody while investigation continues.