NZ-based Tonga church hosts pop-up Covid-19 testing station

PMN News reports the testing site at the Lotofale'ia Mangere Tongan Methodist Church was available from 9am until 6pm.
Superintendent of the Vahefonua Tonga o Aotearoa, Tevita Finau, said he wanted his church to host a testing station "for accessibility, for people in the area to be able to go somewhere they're familiar with".
He also believes with Pacific people being the most affected in this second outbreak, they need to take advantage of the free testing available.
Finau had this message for Pasifika: "We're all in this together, it's wise for you to go and get tested."
Photo supplied