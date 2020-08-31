NZ-based Tonga church hosts pop-up Covid-19 testing station

PMN News reports the testing site at the Lotofale'ia Mangere Tongan Methodist Church was available from 9am until 6pm.

Superintendent of the Vahefonua Tonga o Aotearoa, Tevita Finau, said he wanted his church to host a testing station "for accessibility, for people in the area to be able to go somewhere they're familiar with". ​​

He also believes with Pacific people being the most affected in this second outbreak, they need to take advantage of the free testing available.

Finau had this message for Pasifika: "We're all in this together, it's wise for you to go and get tested."

Photo supplied