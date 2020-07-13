PM confirms Cabinet has no choice but to repatriate Tongans stranded overseas

He confirmed this in Parliament.

PM Tu'i'onetoa said Cabinet has no choice but to bring back our people.

He said Tongans have been away too long from home.

“Tonga is where their hearts are, their home, and where their loved ones stay.”

PM Tu'i'onetoa said the Cabinet's decision will have both positive and negative impacts on Tonga but this is the Government's choice.

He said Tonga is likely to close its borders until 2021, while at the same time, repatriates its people back home. He also mentioned there are risks involved but this must be done.

Fifty-eight Tongan nationals were repatriated from Fiji today.

Photo Ministry of Health Tonga Caption: Frontline workers at Fua'amotu International Airport who handled the first repatriation flight from Fiji