PNG Covid-19 cases rise to 111

The infection was found during targeted testing of health staff following the confirmation of seven staff with the coronavirus at the department.

National Pandemic Response Controller David Manning said contract tracing for health staff in the nation's capital was continuing.

He said over the past 48 hours there had been nearly 2,000 tests.

Manning encouraged residents in the district to come forward for testing if they have developed any symptoms while also exercising social distancing and good hygiene.

Meanwhile contact tracing for two cases in Lae was continuing with results for the 74 contacts of the second Lae case due later today.

Manning said the new cases bring the total of known active infections to 73.

These include 33 patients under care, with four admitted to the Port Moresby General Hospital.