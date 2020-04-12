Repatriation flight from Tonga confirmed

An Air New Zealand flight from Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa to Auckland has been scheduled for next Wednesday, 15 April.

This came as a number of New Zealand citizens and residents had reported to be stuck in Tonga due to border closures and national lockdowns.

The flight is available for those wishing to return to New Zealand, but was subject to the Government of Tonga's approval.

New Zealand citizens and residents are urged to get in touch with the airline directly, or their travel agent, to indicate their interest in boarding the flight.

New Zealand is currently on lockdown and all overseas arrivals are required to have self-isolation plans ready before arriving to Auckland.