 

Second repatriation flight from New Zealand scheduled for 4 August

BY: Loop Pacific
14:31, July 30, 2020
16 reads

The second repatriation flight for stranded nationals in New Zealand is scheduled to depart from Auckland to Tonga on Tuesday next week 4 August.

The flight is expected to bring about 150 nationals.

The list of confirmed passengers includes medical staff, diplomats, members of the armed forces, police officers, civil servants, students, seasonal workers and others.

CEO for Health Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said that passengers are required to be tested for COVID-19 three days prior to departure.

“The COVID-19 test must be negative and all passengers are also required to wear masks and gloves on board.”

A mock exercise will be conducted on Monday, 3 August from Fua’amotu International Airport to Taliai Camp to ensure health and logistical arrangements are in place.

 

