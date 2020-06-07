Solomons’ local COVID-19 tests return negative

This was revealed by Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare in a national address on Friday.

Mr Sogavare said the country's newly established testing facilities have the potential to carry out more than 3000 tests although the current capacity is at around 500.

He said so far four people who displayed symptoms of COVID-19 have been tested locally.

"Therefore, we have undertaken a total of 17 COVID-19 tests altogether, 13 done overseas and four done in country. All results, negative," Mr Sogavare said.

Manasseh Sogavare says health authorities are monitoring 178 people in quarantine facilities in the capital with more repatriation flights to Honiara in the pipeline.

Reviewing COVID-19 restrictions and operations

Meanwhile local health authorities are reviewing the country's COVID-19 restrictions and procedures.

Solomon Islands is still one of around a dozen countries yet to register a case of the coronavirus.

Despite this strict border measures remain in place and so far, two simulated COVID-19 curfew exercises have been carried out.

Prime Minister Sogavare said the review is necessary given the countries new testing capability and lessons learned from the recent 36-hour simulated lockdown exercise.

"Additionally, as of last month, a total of 59 trainings were completed with 2,454 health staff and stakeholders. Mostly on building capacities around infection prevention control and clinical management of COVID-19 cases," Mr Sogavare said.