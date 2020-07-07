Tonga’s first repatriation flight to arrive from Fiji

The charter flight will leave Fiji at 10am (local time) and will arrive at Fua’amotu Airport in the afternoon.

A government statement said all passengers must produce COVID-19 test certificates before boarding.

About fifty passengers that will board the flight are made up of medical staff who are pursuing further education in Fiji with their family members, together with students and Government officials.

CEO for Health Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola said repatriating medical staff from Fiji is a priority for the Ministry of Health because they will be part of the frontliners as Tonga gears up for more repatriation flights in the coming months.

“All returning passengers will be screened at the airport and will be required to undergo 14 days of quarantine. Passengers will also be tested at the quarantine facility.”

Meanwhile, a final repatriation flight drill was conducted Monday afternoon from Fua’amotu International Airport to the quarantine facility to ensure all health and logistical arrangements are in place before Thursday’s flight.

Tonga has been in lockdown with its border closed since March when the global COVID-19 pandemic was announced.

There are no cases of COVID-19 in the kingdom.

Photo supplied Caption: A mock passenger in a repatriation flight drill that was conducted in Tonga on Monday