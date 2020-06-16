Tonga to conduct first COVID-19 repatriation flight drill

The Repatriation Plan Committee met Monday afternoon to finalise logistics and coordination arrangements for the event.

Chief Executive Officer for MEIDECC, Paula Pouvalu Ma’u said, this drill is paramount for Tonga’s Logistics and Coordination Team to go over arrangements and protocols and address issues beforehand.

“This is how we are going to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 and strengthen COVID-19 preparedness and response before the arrival of our Tongans stranded overseas.”

He said that at this stage, the passengers must be tested in New Zealand three days prior to departure date.

“There will be a requirement for each of these passengers to show their test certificate before departure.”

The Chief Executive Officer for Health, Dr. Siale ‘Akauola said, “If there are no suspected cases after quarantining the passengers on the first repatriation flight, the number of passengers will be increased on the second repatriation flight.”

The drill will be divided into four phases:

Phase 1: Arrangements in Auckland Airlines and New Zealand Authorities to return to Tonga

Phase 2: Airport Arrangements in Tonga upon arrival

Phase 3A: Quarantine Facility Arrangements

Phase 3B: Quarantine Centre for any suspected or confirmed case

Phase 4A: Release from Quarantine

Phase 4B: Unfortunate event of COVID-19; death and burial

The entrance to Fua’amotu International Airport will be restricted during the drill except those that are authorised in accordance to the Emergency Management Act 2007 and Public Health Act 2008.

The country closed its border and ordered the cancellation of all inbound and outbound flights in March, in a bid to prevent COVID-19 entering.

Tonga is coronavirus-free.

