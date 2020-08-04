Tonga conducts drill ahead of first COVID-19 repatriation flight from New Zealand

Chief Executive Officer for Health, Dr. Siale ‘Akau’ola said, the drill was aimed at filling in the gaps that were identified during process of the repatriation flight from Fiji, and to ensure that the logistical arrangements and coordination processes were also in place at Taliai Camp.

“This is our readiness to make sure Tonga will still be COVID-19 free. And as for our front-liners involved to be fully aware of their roles and responsibilities in terms of the arrival of the first COVID-19 repatriation flight from New Zealand.”

He said the 150 passengers will be divided into two quarantine facilities upon arrival.

“Thirty-seven passengers of the seasonal workers will be quarantined at Taliai Camp and the rest will be at Tanoa International Dateline Hotel. Those at Taliai Camp will be marked accordingly to their names and are required to first depart the terminal upon arrival with their travel bags.”

Dr. ‘Akauola said, the process now is that once the passengers are allocated to their own rooms at the quarantine facility, they will be called individually by Health Officials to conduct their COVID-19 test.

“The Kupesi Hotel at Fua’amotu will also be used by Health Officials and those on duty at Taliai Camp to ease the transportation and the work carried out during the 14 days of quarantine. These facilities will be strictly guarded by full security.”

The thirty-nine passengers involved in the drill were volunteers from Tonga Red Cross, who represented the passengers arriving from New Zealand at Fua’amotu International Airport.

Photo supplied