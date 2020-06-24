Tonga conducts second COVID-19 repatriation flight drill

Fifty ‘passengers’ were tested upon arrival at the quarantine facility, Tanoa Hotel during the drill yesterday (Tuesday).

“Today goes as planned. Part of the drill was having a suspected case at Fua’amotu International Airport when conducting the temperature check and was taken by an ambulance to Vaiola Hospital’s isolation facility.”

According to Dr ‘Akauola, each ‘passenger’ was required to have only one piece of cabin luggage and one piece of check-in luggage, which after clearing by Customs, they have to carry them to the buses. They will not be using the trollies at the airport.

Volunteers from the Tonga Red Cross posed as 50 ‘passengers’ arriving from New Zealand at Fua’amotu International Airport.

Upon arrival at Tanoa Hotel, the passengers were directed to the COVID-19 testing station for trial before allocated to their own rooms.

Dr. ‘Akauola also said there will be a calendar for the 14 days quarantine showing activities for each day.

“On the 14th day of quarantining, the 50 passengers will be tested for COVID-19 one last time before releasing to their homes.”

The quarantine facility will be strictly guarded by full security.

Tonga is coronavirus-free.

The first repatriation flight that would bring home Tongan nationals stranded in New Zealand could take place in July.

Photo supplied Caption: COVID-19 repatriation flight drill