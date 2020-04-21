Tonga extends flight diversion order to 12 June

The Chief Executive for Health, Dr Siale ‘Aka’oula has extended a flight diversion order until 12 June to prevent the introduction, or spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the kingdom.
The flights affected by the change are as follows:
1. Name of the conveyance (aircraft): Fiji Airways.
Expected Dated of Arrival: Any time between the 18th April 2020 to 12th June 2020.
Details of Expected Date of Arrival:
- Monday
20/04/2020 FJ211
27/04/2020 FJ211
04/05/2020 FJ11
11/05/2020 FJ211
18/05/2020 FJ211
25/05/2020 FJ211
01/06/2020 FJ211 and
08/06/2020 FJ211
- Tuesday
21/04/2020 FJ211
28/04/2020 FJ211
05/05/2020 FJ211
12/05/2020 FJ211
19/05/2020 FJ211
26/05/2020 FJ211
02/06/2020 FJ211 and
09/06/2020 FJ211
- Thursday
23/04/2020 FJ211
30/04/2020 FJ211
07/05/2020 FJ211
14/05/2020 FJ211
21/05/2020 FJ211
28/05/2020 FJ211
04/06/2020 FJ211 and
11/06/2020 FJ211
- Saturday
25/04/2020 FJ211
02/05/2020 FJ211
09/05/2020 FJ211
16/05/2020 FJ211
23/05/2020 FJ211
30/05/2020 FJ211 and
06/06/2020 FJ211
2. Name of the conveyance (aircraft): Air New Zealand
Expected Date of Arrival: Any time between the 18th April 2020 to 12th June 2020.
Details of Expected Date of Arrival
- Monday
20/04/2020 NZ270
27/04/2020 NZ270
04/05/2020 NZ270
11/05/2020 NZ270
18/05/2020 NZ270
25/05/2020 NZ270
01/06/2020 NZ270 and
08/06/2020 NZ270
- Friday
24/04/2020 NZ270
01/05/2020 NZ270
08/05/2020 NZ270
15/05/2020 NZ270
22/05/2020 NZ270
29/05/2020 NZ270
05/06/2020 NZ270 and
12/06/2020 NZ270
3. Name of the conveyance (aircraft): Talofa Airlines.
Expected Date of Arrival: Any time between the 18th April 2020 to 12th June 2020.
Details of Expected Date of Arrival:
- Monday
20/04/2020 TA407
27/04/2020 TA407
04/05/2020 TA407
11/05/2020 TA407
18/05/2020 TA407
25/05/2020 TA407
01/06/2020 TA407 and
08/06/2020 TA407
- Tuesday
23/04/2020 TA407
30/04/2020 TA407
07/05/2020 TA407
14/05/2020 TA407
21/05/2020 TA 407
28/05/2020 TA407
04/06/2020 TA407 and
11/06/2020 TA407