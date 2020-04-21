Tonga extends flight diversion order to 12 June

The Chief Executive for Health, Dr Siale ‘Aka’oula has extended a flight diversion order until 12 June to prevent the introduction, or spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the kingdom.

Tonga has remained coronavirus free since the Declaration of an Emergency Notifiable Condition issued

