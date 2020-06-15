Tonga extends Flights Diversion Order to September

Chief Executive Officer for Health, Dr Siale ‘Akau’ola announced an extension of the Flights Diversion Order which ended on Friday, 12 June.

The Order was implemented on 18 April, 2020 to prevent the introduction, or spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to Tonga.

The extension was enforced on Saturday.

The Flights Diversion Order affects Talofa Airlines, Fiji Airways and Air New Zealand services to Tonga.

Meanwhile 50 people will be travelling on the first passenger repatriation flight from Auckland tomorrow (Tuesday).

The travelers would be required to remain in quarantine in a hotel for 14 days.

They will be tested before they are allowed to go home.

There is a travel advisory for travelers on repatriation flights https://citizensregistration.gov.to/wp/

Tongans overseas who wish to return to Tonga must register online.

Photo file